Camilo Villegas shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Camilo Villegas hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 124th at 1 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, John Huh, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Villegas got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Villegas's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Villegas had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to even for the round.
Villegas missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
Villegas got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Villegas to even-par for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Villegas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Villegas at 2 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Villegas got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Villegas to 3 over for the round.
