Cam Davis shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic

Cam Davis hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Davis chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Davis hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Davis had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Davis chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Davis went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Davis chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.