Brian Stuard finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 72nd at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Stuard hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
Stuard tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Stuard got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 1 under for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
