Brett Drewitt shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brett Drewitt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Drewitt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Drewitt to 2 over for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Drewitt's tee shot went 251 yards to the native area, his second shot went 168 yards to the right rough, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Drewitt to 2 over for the round.
At the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Drewitt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Drewitt to 3 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 4 over for the round.
