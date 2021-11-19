-
Brandt Snedeker shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brandt Snedeker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Snedeker had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Snedeker's 166 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to even-par for the round.
