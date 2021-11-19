-
Brandon Wu putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 second round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Brandon Wu hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Brandon Wu hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Wu's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Wu got a bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 4 over for the round.
