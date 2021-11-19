-
Branden Grace shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Branden Grace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 108th at even par; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Grace tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grace to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.
Grace got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 over for the round.
Grace tee shot went 170 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grace to 3 over for the round.
