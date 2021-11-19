-
Bill Haas shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bill Haas sinks a 25-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Bill Haas makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Bill Haas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 30th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Haas got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
