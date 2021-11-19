-
Ben Kohles shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ben Kohles hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 108th at even par; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Kohles's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Kohles got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Kohles reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.
Kohles hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kohles to even for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Kohles suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kohles at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kohles took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and one putting for bogey. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.
