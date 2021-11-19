-
Ben Crane shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ben Crane hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Crane finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Crane chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Crane reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to 2 under for the round.
After a 251 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Crane chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.
