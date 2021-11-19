-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Anirban Lahiri's 35-foot birdie from the fringe at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Anirban Lahiri makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Anirban Lahiri hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 287 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lahiri chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Lahiri's tee shot was a drop and his approach went 47 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Lahiri got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Lahiri's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
