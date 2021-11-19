-
Andrew Novak shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Novak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Novak had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Novak's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Novak had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Novak suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Novak at 1 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Novak's tee shot went 186 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Novak chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.
