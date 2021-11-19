-
Andrew Landry shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Landry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Landry's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Landry chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 4 over for the round.
Landry tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 5 over for the round.
