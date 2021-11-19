-
Adam Svensson shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Svensson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 72nd at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Svensson hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 60-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Svensson's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
Svensson tee shot went 187 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to even for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
Svensson got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Svensson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Svensson at 2 under for the round.
