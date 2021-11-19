Adam Long shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Adam Long hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Long's 174 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Long's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Long hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Long at 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Long's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 3 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Long chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.