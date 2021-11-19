-
Adam Hadwin putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin's 26-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Adam Hadwin makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Adam Hadwin got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hadwin's 71 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
