Aaron Rai shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Rai hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Rai hit an approach shot from 234 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Rai's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Rai chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rai had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Rai reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Rai at 3 under for the round.
