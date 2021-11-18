-
Zach Johnson delivers a bogey-free 9-under 61 in the first at the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Zach Johnson's bunker play yields birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Zach Johnson hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Johnson finished his day tied for 2nd at 9 under with Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, and Scott Stallings; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Zach Johnson had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Johnson's 159 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.
Johnson stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 223-yard par-3 12th. This moved Johnson to 7 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 8 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 9 under for the round.
