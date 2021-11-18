Wyndham Clark rebounds from poor front in first round of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.

Wyndham Clark got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Clark hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Clark's 101 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Clark had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Clark chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Clark hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Clark got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Clark's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.