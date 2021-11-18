-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by William McGirt in the first round at the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, William McGirt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. McGirt finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, William McGirt hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved William McGirt to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, McGirt's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, McGirt had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, McGirt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left McGirt to 4 under for the round.
