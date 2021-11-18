-
Trey Mullinax shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 18, 2021
Trey Mullinax hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 12th green, Mullinax suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mullinax at 1 over for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Mullinax missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Mullinax at 2 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mullinax had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.
