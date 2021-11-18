-
Stephan Jaeger shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Stephan Jaeger hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Jaeger's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Jaeger hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Jaeger had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.
Jaeger got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jaeger to 3 under for the round.
