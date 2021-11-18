-
Sepp Straka rebounds from poor front in first round of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Sepp Straka hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Straka finished his day tied for 106th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Sepp Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.
Straka got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Straka chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
