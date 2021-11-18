-
Strong putting brings Sebastián Muñoz a 10-under 60 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz drains 10-footer for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Muñoz finished his day in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sebastián Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Muñoz's 97 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Muñoz hit his 239 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Muñoz to 9 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Muñoz had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 10 under for the round.
