Seamus Power delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the first at the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power holes 9-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Seamus Power hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Power finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Seamus Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Power had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Power's 109 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Power had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 6 under for the round.
