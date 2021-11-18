-
-
Scottie Scheffler delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the first at the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler rolls in 25-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Scottie Scheffler makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Scheffler finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scottie Scheffler had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Scheffler missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Scheffler's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 7 under for the round.
-
-