  • Scottie Scheffler delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the first at the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Scottie Scheffler makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler rolls in 25-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Scottie Scheffler makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.