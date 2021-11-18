-
Scott Gutschewski shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Gutschewski hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 106th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Gutschewski had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Gutschewski's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Gutschewski hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gutschewski had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.
