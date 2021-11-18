Sam Ryder shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Sam Ryder hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Ryder's 105 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Ryder's tee shot went 208 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Ryder chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ryder had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ryder's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Ryder had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ryder's 201 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.