Ryan Armour putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Ryan Armour hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Armour finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Ryan Armour's 154 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Armour's tee shot went 208 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Armour had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
