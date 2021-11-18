-
Russell Knox shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Russell Knox hit 13 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green 12th, Knox suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Knox's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Knox had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Knox's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Knox hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
After a 250 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Knox chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
