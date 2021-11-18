-
Roger Sloan posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the first round of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Sloan finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Roger Sloan hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
