Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Malnati hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 106th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Malnati had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Malnati's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
Malnati tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Malnati chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Malnati hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Malnati chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
