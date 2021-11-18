-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Rodgers hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rodgers had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 6 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 7 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 6 under for the round.
