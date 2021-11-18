  • Nick Hardy putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

  • Get to know Nick Hardy, a PGA TOUR rookie who finished the 2020-21 combined season No. 21 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings after recording 10 top-10 finishes and 19 top-25 finishes across 41 starts en route to earning his TOUR card. Hardy talks about the grind of the Korn Ferry Tour super season, how those around him have helped shape him, his favorite music artists, and goals for his rookie season on TOUR.
    PGA TOUR – The CUT

    Get to know: Nick Hardy

