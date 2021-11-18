-
Nick Hardy putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Get to know: Nick Hardy
Get to know Nick Hardy, a PGA TOUR rookie who finished the 2020-21 combined season No. 21 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings after recording 10 top-10 finishes and 19 top-25 finishes across 41 starts en route to earning his TOUR card. Hardy talks about the grind of the Korn Ferry Tour super season, how those around him have helped shape him, his favorite music artists, and goals for his rookie season on TOUR.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Nick Hardy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hardy finished his day tied for 123rd at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Nick Hardy's 164 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nick Hardy to 1 under for the round.
Hardy got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to even for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Hardy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.
