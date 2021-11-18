-
Nate Lashley delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the first at the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nate Lashley reaches in two to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Nate Lashley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Lashley finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Nate Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Lashley's 89 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 5 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Lashley had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lashley to 7 under for the round.
