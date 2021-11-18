-
Mito Pereira shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Mito Pereira rolls in 34-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Mito Pereira makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Mito Pereira hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Pereira's 118 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Pereira reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Pereira at 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Pereira had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 5 under for the round.
