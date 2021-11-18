Mickey DeMorat shoots 7-under 63 in round one of the RSM Classic

Mickey DeMorat hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. DeMorat finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, DeMorat had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeMorat to 1 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, DeMorat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved DeMorat to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, DeMorat's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeMorat to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, DeMorat had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeMorat to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, DeMorat hit an approach shot from 231 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved DeMorat to 4 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, DeMorat hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeMorat to 5 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, DeMorat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeMorat to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, DeMorat's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeMorat to 5 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, DeMorat hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeMorat to 6 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, DeMorat chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeMorat to 7 under for the round.