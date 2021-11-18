-
Michael Thompson posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the first round of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Thompson finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Michael Thompson had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Thompson's 169 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
