-
-
Michael Gligic shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Michael Gligic hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Gligic's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Gligic had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Gligic's 184 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gligic had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Gligic's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.
-
-