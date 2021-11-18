  • Max Homa shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Max Homa makes a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa bends in lengthy birdie putt at The RSM Classic

