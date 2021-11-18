-
Max Homa shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa bends in lengthy birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Max Homa makes a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Max Homa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Homa hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Homa's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Homa had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Homa's 102 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
Homa hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
