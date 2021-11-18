-
Matthias Schwab shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Matthias Schwab hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Schwab's 95 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.
At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Schwab's tee shot went 279 yards to the native area, his second shot went 20 yards to the left rough, and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schwab had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Schwab's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.
