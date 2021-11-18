-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 425-yard par-4 11th, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, NeSmith's 167 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
