Matt Wallace shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
Highlights
Matt Wallace uses nice approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Matt Wallace makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Matt Wallace hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wallace hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Wallace's 80 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wallace had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Wallace chipped in his fourth from 13 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Wallace at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Wallace's 115 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.
