Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Matt Kuchar in the first round at the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
Highlights
Matt Kuchar gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Matt Kuchar hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Matt Kuchar's 100 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kuchar had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.
