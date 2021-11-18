-
Matt Jones shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Matt Jones hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 106th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On his tee stroke on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Jones went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Jones chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Jones's 117 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Jones chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
