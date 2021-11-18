Martin Trainer finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Martin Trainer hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 136th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Trainer hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Trainer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Trainer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Trainer to 1 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Trainer his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Trainer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Trainer's 79 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Trainer to even for the round.