  • Louis Oosthuizen rebounds from poor front in first round of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Louis Oosthuizen uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.