-
-
Louis Oosthuizen rebounds from poor front in first round of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Louis Oosthuizen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 123rd at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 14th, Louis Oosthuizen's 107 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
-
-