-
-
Lanto Griffin putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Lanto Griffin's 154 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
Griffin tee shot went 194 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Griffin had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Griffin's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Griffin had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Griffin hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.
-
-