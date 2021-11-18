-
-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Kiradech Aphibarnrat's nice tee shot and birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Kiradech Aphibarnrat makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Aphibarnrat had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Aphibarnrat's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Aphibarnrat missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Aphibarnrat to 5 under for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Aphibarnrat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.
-
-