Kevin Streelman shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 106th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 11th, Streelman's 128 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Streelman had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Streelman hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
Streelman's tee shot went 268 yards to the native area and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
